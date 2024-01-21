Hope Persists as Search Continues for Missing Father of Four at Sea

On a recent Friday afternoon, the tranquil waters of Sleaford turned treacherous, ensnaring 43-year-old Dan Cojocea in a relentless rip while swimming with six children at Mary Ellis Beach. The father of four from Roxby Downs has not been seen since, sparking an intense, multi-agency search operation.

Unyielding Search for the Missing Man

SA Police, PolAir, State Emergency Service, and ground search crews have been relentlessly working to locate Mr. Cojocea. The search operation has been extensive, even employing the use of a State Emergency Service drone. Despite the unwavering determination of the search teams and the advanced technology at their disposal, Cojocea's whereabouts remain a mystery.

A Community United in Hope

Cojocea, who was on holiday with his family at the time of the incident, is survived by four children, all of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident. As news of his disappearance spread, the community has rallied around the family, providing a support network in this time of uncertainty. The hope for a positive outcome remains high, a testament to the family's determination and the community's unity.

Friend Pays Emotional Tribute

Cojocea's absence has created a void in the lives of those who knew him. His friend, in a heartfelt tribute, referred to him as 'a friend closer than a brother,' underscoring the deep emotional impact of this incident. As the search continues, the community, friends, and family hold onto hope, praying for the safe return of this beloved father and friend.