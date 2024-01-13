en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary

On a quiet Saturday morning, around 5:30 am, Eildon Street in Doncaster, a suburb in Melbourne’s north-east, became the grim stage for a startling discovery. A man, yet to be formally identified but estimated to be in his 30s, was found dead. The tragic discovery was the aftermath of a reported aggravated burglary on Sargent Street, where the man is believed to have been a victim.

Investigation Initiated

In response to this shocking incident, detectives from the homicide squad have launched an investigation into the man’s death. As of now, no arrests have been made, marking the beginning of a painstaking search for justice. Victoria Police Inspector Carlie Kohler, addressing the media, shared that the authorities have ramped up patrols and presence in the community to support residents during this challenging time.

Community Reeling from the Incident

As the news of the man’s death rippled through the community, an undercurrent of sadness and fear is palpable. Inspector Kohler expressed condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and the community, emphasizing the tragic nature of the events. The police, in their quest for answers and justice, are urging anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Wave of Crime Incidents

The homicide investigation in Doncaster is not an isolated event. The report also touches upon other incidents and concerns, such as the death of a supposed drug kingpin in prison, issues in Alice Springs, a Melbourne tobacco shop arson, and rising youth crime rates in Queensland. However, the central focus remains on the unfolding investigation in Melbourne, a city grappling with this grim narrative.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
56 seconds ago
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Peter McGauran, Senior Adviser at Bondi Partners, has raised concerns regarding Australia’s naval capabilities in the face of the escalating conflict in the Red Sea. While Australia has politically backed the United States and United Kingdom in their strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, McGauran questions whether the Australian naval fleet is equipped to provide
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
9 mins ago
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
10 mins ago
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
Controversy Swirls as Calls to Change Australia Day Date Amplify
2 mins ago
Controversy Swirls as Calls to Change Australia Day Date Amplify
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
3 mins ago
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
6 mins ago
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
41 seconds
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
56 seconds
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
1 min
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
1 min
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
1 min
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
2 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
2 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
2 mins
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
3 mins
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
43 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
51 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app