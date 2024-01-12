en English
Hobart to Plant Tasmanian Blue Gum in Tribute to Crown Princess Mary's Ascension as Queen of Denmark

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Hobart to Plant Tasmanian Blue Gum in Tribute to Crown Princess Mary’s Ascension as Queen of Denmark

Hobart, the capital of the Australian island state of Tasmania, is set to honor its native-born Crown Princess Mary with a tribute as she ascends to the throne as the Queen of Denmark. Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds of Hobart revealed that a native Tasmanian blue gum tree, the state’s floral emblem, will be planted in a public location as a commemoration of this historical moment. This symbolic gesture, deeply rooted in Tasmanian tradition, mirrors Mary’s journey, from her upbringing in this island city to her newfound status as a European queen.

From Tasmania to Denmark: Mary’s Journey

Born and raised in Hobart, Mary is the daughter of Scottish migrants and is a proud alumna of the University of Tasmania. Her life took a fairy-tale turn after moving to Melbourne and Sydney, where she met her future husband, Frederik, during the 2000 Olympics. The couple, along with their four children, frequently visit Hobart, especially during Christmas, to spend time with the Donaldson family.

A New Chapter for the Danish Royals

The Danish Palace confirmed that following their ascension to the throne, Mary and Frederik will be officially known as King Frederik and Queen Mary. This coronation, scheduled for January 14, marks a new chapter in the history of one of Europe’s oldest royal families. The tale of Mary’s ascent from a marketing executive in Sydney to Queen of Denmark is a narrative often likened to a modern fairytale.

Tasmania’s Nods to the Australian-born Royal

Back in her home state, Tasmanians are expressing their pride and affection for their soon-to-be queen in various ways. The JackJumpers, Tasmania’s NBL team, extended an offer for the new Danish monarchs to become the club’s patrons. In addition, a grassroots campaign advocates for the Tasmanian government to change the King’s Birthday public holiday to February 5, Mary’s birthday. Sky News Australia will bring live coverage of the historic event, featuring ‘Mary The Queen’ airing on January 14, capturing the pride of a nation for its Australian-born royal.

Australia Society
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

