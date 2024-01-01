Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne

In a historic turn of events, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is poised to ascend the Danish throne following the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II. The world’s first Australian-born queen will step into her new role on January 14, 2024, marking a significant moment in the history of both Denmark and Australia.

A Fairy-Tale Ascension

Mary Donaldson, originally a real estate manager from Tasmania, had her life transformed dramatically when she met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik during the Summer Olympics in Sydney in 2000. The romance that followed culminated in a marriage that positioned Mary on the brink of becoming Queen Mary of Denmark.

The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II

Citing age and health issues, 83-year-old Queen Margrethe II announced her surprise abdication after a reign of 52 years. In doing so, she passes the Danish throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, who will become King Frederik X, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, who will become queen. The decision was influenced by a recent back surgery, and Queen Margrethe has been lauded for her dedication and service to the kingdom.

Crown Princess Mary’s Journey to the Throne

Guided by Queen Margrethe, Mary has been preparing for her new role as queen. She runs a foundation working to combat social isolation and is actively involved in humanitarian aid and various international organizations. She is expected to play a prominent role as queen, with a special focus on initiatives around women’s and children’s rights abroad. Despite rumors of marital strife, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who have been married for 19 years and have four children, have demonstrated unity and dedication to their royal duties.

