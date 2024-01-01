en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne

In a historic turn of events, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is poised to ascend the Danish throne following the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II. The world’s first Australian-born queen will step into her new role on January 14, 2024, marking a significant moment in the history of both Denmark and Australia.

A Fairy-Tale Ascension

Mary Donaldson, originally a real estate manager from Tasmania, had her life transformed dramatically when she met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik during the Summer Olympics in Sydney in 2000. The romance that followed culminated in a marriage that positioned Mary on the brink of becoming Queen Mary of Denmark.

The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II

Citing age and health issues, 83-year-old Queen Margrethe II announced her surprise abdication after a reign of 52 years. In doing so, she passes the Danish throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, who will become King Frederik X, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, who will become queen. The decision was influenced by a recent back surgery, and Queen Margrethe has been lauded for her dedication and service to the kingdom.

(Read Also: Venkatesh Prasad Addresses Indian Cricket Team’s ICC Trophy Drought)

Crown Princess Mary’s Journey to the Throne

Guided by Queen Margrethe, Mary has been preparing for her new role as queen. She runs a foundation working to combat social isolation and is actively involved in humanitarian aid and various international organizations. She is expected to play a prominent role as queen, with a special focus on initiatives around women’s and children’s rights abroad. Despite rumors of marital strife, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who have been married for 19 years and have four children, have demonstrated unity and dedication to their royal duties.

(Read Also: Australia’s Car Market Revs Up for 2024: A Look at the New Models Hitting Showrooms)

0
Australia Denmark
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By Salman Khan

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
@Accidents · 49 mins
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
heart comment 0
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement

By Salman Khan

Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan
Flash Floods Hit Gold Coast: A Look at the Ongoing Weather Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Flash Floods Hit Gold Coast: A Look at the Ongoing Weather Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
K.T. Rama Rao Kicks off 2024 with a Meal Shared with Sanitation Workers in Hyderabad
32 seconds
K.T. Rama Rao Kicks off 2024 with a Meal Shared with Sanitation Workers in Hyderabad
Ukraine's Dilemma: Aerial Defense Amid Dwindling Missile Supplies
2 mins
Ukraine's Dilemma: Aerial Defense Amid Dwindling Missile Supplies
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
2 mins
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
3 mins
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
4 mins
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
5 mins
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
5 mins
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
5 mins
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
5 mins
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
59 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
6 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app