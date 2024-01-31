Historic Mansion in Melbourne Could Set New Suburb Price Record

Historic Charlton, a mansion in Hawthorn East, Melbourne, could set a new suburb record if it sells within its asking price of $20 million to $22 million. The stately home, owned by Angus Barker, chairman of Australian Rare Earths Limited, would surpass the previous record of $19.5 million, set in 2022, becoming the highest-priced house in the area.

Charlton: A Blend of Heritage and Luxury

Charlton dates back to circa 1882 and is situated within the Boroondara Council heritage precinct. The mansion was designed by the eminent architect John Beswicke and features leadlight windows, a library, a climate-controlled wine cellar, children's retreat, and a media room. Its outdoor amenities include a 14-meter pool, tennis court, and gardens designed by renowned landscape designer Paul Bangay.

A Labor of Love and Restoration

The mansion has been meticulously restored and renovated, a process completed in 2010. This labor of love was the collaborative effort of the late interior designer Stuart Rattle and architects Craig Stoll and Lovell Chen. The result is a blend of 19th-century grandeur and modern luxury that pays homage to the property's heritage while catering to contemporary living standards.

High-End Market Movement in Melbourne

Charlton's listing is one of several high-end properties that have hit the Melbourne market since the beginning of the year. Homes in Toorak and Canterbury have also been listed with multi-million dollar price tags. However, the performance of the real estate market in Melbourne's blue-chip areas is yet to be determined after a relatively quiet summer season in the Mornington Peninsula. This lull has been attributed to recent land tax changes that have affected holiday and investment properties.

The sale of Charlton is being handled by agent Sam Wilkinson of Kay & Burton, who is also marketing the Canterbury property. Expressions of interest for Charlton are due by February 27.