en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims’ Graves

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims’ Graves

In a landmark decision, Victoria, Australia, has stripped the rights of convicted murderer Robert Farquharson over the graves of his three young sons. Farquharson, who was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 33 years for driving his children, Jai, Tyler, and Bailey, into a dam in 2005, had maintained control of the children’s gravesite. This is the first time a criminal has had such rights revoked under a new state law.

New Legislation Protects Victims’ Families

The law amendment, introduced to the Cemeteries and Crematoria Act 2003, gives families the power to prevent killers and serious criminals from making decisions about the graves or memorials of their familial victims. This legislation was enforced by the Victorian Department of Health Secretary, Euan Wallace, on January 4, following its passage in March 2021. The amendment was partly introduced due to concerns raised by the family of Karen Ristevski, who was killed by her husband, Borce, who then retained control over her grave.

A Turning Point in Recognizing Coercive Control

This new legislation not only protects families from further pain and suffering inflicted by the offender but also marks a turning point in recognizing and combating coercive controlling behaviors by offenders. Instances where murderers retain control over their victims’ graves can be seen as a continuation of their control and dominance, even in death.

Relief for Victims’ Family

Stephen Moules, the husband of the boys’ now-deceased mother, Cindy Gambino Moules, has expressed relief at the decision. He sees this as a precedent for other families of victims, offering them hope and a way to reclaim control from the perpetrators. The new laws have been widely described as a significant step forward in protecting victims’ families and countering the damaging impacts of serious crimes.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
9 mins ago
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
In a small town of Theodore, swift action by local law enforcement led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man with a record of driving disqualifications. The man, who has been evading the police for two consecutive days, was apprehended while hiding under a bed at his residence. His alleged crime spree began on Wednesday
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
21 mins ago
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Suspicious Fires at Melbourne Tobacco Store Spark Concerns of Criminal Activity
23 mins ago
Suspicious Fires at Melbourne Tobacco Store Spark Concerns of Criminal Activity
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
9 mins ago
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
Australia's North Coast Faces Extreme Weather: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten
20 mins ago
Australia's North Coast Faces Extreme Weather: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
21 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
3 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
3 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
4 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
7 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
10 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
11 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
12 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app