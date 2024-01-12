en English
Australia

Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market

For the first time in many years, the iconic Hillsview Estate, a celebrated wedding venue and bed and breakfast positioned in Auburn’s Clare Valley, is up for sale. The property, steeped in rich heritage and boasting a collection of 19th-century stone buildings, is listed for $1.65 million.

A Historical Estate with a Legacy of Celebrations

The estate encompasses a main house dating back to 1848, two bed and breakfast cottages, an original cellar, a smoke house, and a spacious barn that frequently hosts functions. The property, spread across 2.25 hectares, has set the stage for countless nuptials and events throughout the years. The Hillsview Estate has the capacity to accommodate up to 200 guests, making it an ideal location for grand celebrations.

Farewell to Current Custodians

Current owners Graham Richards and Kim Bleaker, who have lovingly maintained the property since they took ownership in 2003, are now looking to retire. However, they hope to pass the baton to a buyer who is eager to carry on the estate’s storied tradition. Under Richards and Bleaker’s tenure, the estate experienced its most prosperous years, hosting up to 30 weddings annually.

Continuing the Tradition

Richards underscored the unforgettable experiences guests have had at the venue and expressed a desire to assist with the transition to ensure the estate’s continuity. The owners’ intent is to find someone willing to uphold the almost 180-year-old property and the business it supports. Elders Real Estate is overseeing the sale of this historical Clare Valley icon, marking a new chapter in its lengthy history.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

