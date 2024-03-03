Historic Guildford 'Big Tree' Loses Limbs, Sparks Concern and Calls for Preservation

Last weekend, Guildford's revered river red gum, known as the 'Big Tree', lost two significant branches in an event that left residents and local Indigenous communities concerned for its future. Standing at 32 metres and believed to be over 500 years old, this tree has long been a beacon of natural and cultural heritage in central Victoria. Its loss of limbs not only shocked onlookers but also ignited discussions on the impact of climate change on ancient trees and the importance of their conservation.

Cultural Significance and Immediate Response

Upon hearing of the 'Big Tree's' damage, Dja Dja Wurrung and Bangerang woman Aunty Kerri Douglas and her daughter quickly arrived at the scene, finding themselves overwhelmed by the sight. The tree, which was recently named Victorian Tree of the Year by the National Trust of Australia, holds profound cultural importance, serving as a living testament to the region's Indigenous heritage and ecological history. Local authorities and the community have since rallied to secure the site and deliberate on the future of the fallen limbs, emphasizing the need for a respectful and culturally sensitive approach.

Understanding Sudden Limb Drop

Tree expert and senior researcher at Melbourne University, Dr. Greg Moore, explained the phenomenon as 'sudden limb drop', a condition not uncommon in old river red gums. This occurrence, often happening without warning on calm days, is attributed to changes in water content within the tree's limbs, possibly exacerbated by environmental stressors. With climate change posing a growing threat to aged trees, Dr. Moore highlighted the urgency of monitoring and ensuring the health of these natural giants to prevent further loss and ensure their longevity.

Community and Conservation Efforts

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the preservation of ancient trees and the role of the community and local governments in safeguarding these natural treasures. Mount Alexander Shire Mayor Matthew Driscoll mentioned ongoing consultations with the region's First Nations people to determine the best course of action for the 'Big Tree' and its fallen branches. Aunty Kerri advocates for using the timber in culturally significant ways rather than seeing it reduced to mulch, underscoring the importance of integrating traditional knowledge and practices in conservation efforts. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between nature and cultural heritage, urging a collective effort towards the preservation of our ancient natural landmarks.