en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Historic Change in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Historic Change in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

In an unexpected New Year’s Eve revelation, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Europe’s longest-reigning living monarch, has declared her intention to abdicate the throne in favor of her son, Crown Prince Frederik. The transition, scheduled for January 14, will mark the end of her illustrious 52-year reign and the dawn of a new epoch in the annals of the Danish monarchy.

A Change of Guard

With the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, Crown Prince Frederik is primed to ascend as King Frederik X. This transition will also thrust Australian-born Mary Donaldson, who will be taking the title of Queen, into the limelight. The couple, who met at a Sydney pub in 2000 and tied the knot in 2004, are parents to four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

The Queen’s Legacy

Queen Margrethe II’s reign has been marked by her tireless dedication to her country and her strong sense of duty. Despite her recent health challenges, including a complicated back surgery, she has continued to serve with distinction. Her abdication concludes an era of royal stability in Denmark, a period marked by her steadfast leadership and commitment to her people.

A New Chapter for the Danish Monarchy

The upcoming royal succession is a momentous occasion for Denmark and the world. It not only signifies a change in leadership but also a shift in the dynamics of the Danish royal family. With Frederik and Mary’s eldest son, Prince Christian, set to become the heir apparent, a new generation is poised to take the reins of the monarchy. This transition also brings an end to the reported discord between Frederik and his younger brother Joachim over royal titles. As the nation prepares to welcome its new King and Queen, the enduring legacy of Queen Margrethe II will undoubtedly cast a long shadow over the forthcoming reign.

0
Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carly Bowyer of 'Married At First Sight' Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era

By Salman Khan

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 3 mins
Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted After Offering Aid to Unconscious Man

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted After Offering Aid to Unconscious Man
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players

By Salman Khan

2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard’s Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
27 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
29 seconds
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
1 min
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
1 min
From Political Turmoil to Collective Action: The Current State of Democracy
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 min
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
2 mins
2023 in Review: A Roller-Coaster Year for Indian Cricket and NFL Highlights
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
2 mins
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
2 mins
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
19 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
23 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
25 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
34 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
37 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
59 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
2 hours
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app