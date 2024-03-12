Historic $1bn Deal to Fully Fund NT Public Schools by 2029: Albanese, Lawler, Clare, Monaghan Unite

The federal government and the Northern Territory have reached a pivotal agreement, promising to double the commonwealth's contribution to public school funding. This $1bn deal, announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler, and Education Ministers Jason Clare and Mark Monaghan, aims to ensure all public schools in the NT meet 100% of the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) by 2029. This initiative will significantly accelerate the funding timeline, benefiting the most disadvantaged schools first.

Breaking Down the Funding Formula

Under the new agreement, the federal government commits to a substantial increase in its SRS contribution to 40%, injecting at least $748m in additional funding from 2025 to 2029. The NT government will cover the remaining 60%, estimated at $350m over the same period. This financial collaboration is designed to address the educational disparities in the NT, where the funding needed for a public school student to bridge the gap is almost double the national average. The deal also includes provisions for the most disadvantaged schools to receive additional funding and reach the SRS target ahead of the 2029 deadline.

Addressing Educational Inequity

The agreement marks a significant step towards rectifying the longstanding educational inequities in the NT. Public schools in the territory have historically been underfunded, reaching just over 80% of their SRS, in stark contrast to private schools, which are funded at more than 97%. This disparity has been particularly detrimental to the territory's most vulnerable students. By committing to this deal, the federal and NT governments aim to make quality education accessible to all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

National Implications and Future Negotiations

This agreement is not only a milestone for the NT but also sets a precedent for future negotiations with other states and territories. Education Minister Jason Clare highlighted it as a demonstration of what can be achieved through cooperative governance. However, challenges remain, including addressing the Morrison-era clause that allows states to divert a portion of the SRS funding to non-school expenditures. The deal also ignites a broader conversation about the distribution of public school funding across Australia, with calls for the federal government to increase its share of the SRS funding to 25%, and to 40% in the NT, echoing louder.

As the NT prepares to witness the transformative impact of fully funded public schools, this agreement stands as a testament to the power of collaborative governance in addressing long-standing social inequities. The journey towards educational equality in the NT has taken a significant leap forward, promising a brighter future for its students and teachers alike.