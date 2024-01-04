en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Hiro Brands Enters Administration: A Blow to the Australian Brand Manufacturer Landscape

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Hiro Brands Enters Administration: A Blow to the Australian Brand Manufacturer Landscape

In a surprising turn of events, Hiro Brands, a leading Australian brand manufacturer, has walked the path of voluntary administration. The company, known for its extensive portfolio of cleaning, cosmetic, and personal-care products, was responsible for managing brands such as Orange Power, ulta3, Organic Choice, Aware Sensitive, and Trix. The decision to enter administration, effective from January 2, resulted in the unemployment of up to 120 staff members, leaving an air of uncertainty hanging over the company’s future.

Financial Struggles Behind the Administration

Hiro Brands’ transition into administration was triggered by financial difficulties. KPMG Australia’s David Hardy, James Dampney, and James Stewart were appointed as administrators, tasked with undertaking an urgent assessment of the company’s financial position. David Hardy, one of the appointed administrators, revealed that the assessment led to the cessation of operations and the regrettable notification to employees about the discontinuation of their employment.

Implication on Sister Companies

The ripple effect of Hiro Brands’ administration is strongly felt, as sister companies including Chimera Laboratories Pty Ltd, Doward International Pty Ltd, Greencare Developments Pty Ltd, Scental Pacific Pty Ltd, The Heat Group Pty Ltd, Aware Environmental Pty Ltd, and Aware Environmental Products Pty Ltd also succumbed to administration. This decision underscores the gravity of the financial challenges Hiro Brands and its sister companies are grappling with.

Immediate Impact and the Road Ahead

The move into administration has led to a search for buyers for the company’s assets, including brands and intellectual property. Reports indicate that the group’s debts are anticipated to be in the millions. A creditors meeting has been scheduled for January 11 to discuss the company’s situation and potential resolutions. Hiro Brands, valued at $50 million in 2020 and expected to hit $70 million in revenue in 2022, is now shrouded in uncertainty. The administration also raises questions about the financial stability of one of Hiro’s key investors, BRC Capital. The collapse of Hiro Brands offers a stark reminder of the volatility of the business landscape, particularly in the face of industry chaos and disruptions such as the strikes at the nation’s ports.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
22 seconds ago
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
Australian media personality Abbie Chatfield recently revealed her experience at a sex club on her LISTNR podcast ‘It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield’. The star, known for her candid discussions on sexuality and relationships, embarked on a journey to explore her sexuality within the unusual environment of a sex club. Overcoming Nerves and Embracing New
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Perth Bushfire: A Tale of Fire, Rescue, and Community Spirit
9 mins ago
Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Perth Bushfire: A Tale of Fire, Rescue, and Community Spirit
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
10 mins ago
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
3 mins ago
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Fatal Car Crash in Bayswater North: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation
6 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash in Bayswater North: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
8 mins ago
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
15 seconds
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
17 seconds
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
28 seconds
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
30 seconds
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
32 seconds
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
48 seconds
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
58 seconds
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
1 min
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
1 min
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app