Hillcrest Tragedy: Trial for Jumping Castle Operator Set in September, Experts to Examine

The tragic event at Hillcrest Primary School, which resulted in the deaths of six children in December 2021, is moving towards a significant legal juncture. Rosemary Anne Gamble, trading as Taz-Zorb, faces trial for failing to comply with health and safety duties related to the operation of an inflatable jumping castle. The incident took place during an end-of-year celebration when the castle became airborne.

Expert Examination and Legal Preparations

In preparation for the upcoming trial, the Devonport Magistrates Court has ordered the release of the jumping castle for inspection by a geotechnical engineer and an inflatables expert. This decision, agreed upon by both the defence and prosecution, marks a crucial step in gathering evidence for the case. Defence lawyer Christopher Dockray emphasized the importance of conducting this examination with sensitivity to the Devonport community's trauma.

Allegations and Safety Concerns

Court documents reveal that the inflatable castle was allegedly secured at only half of its required anchor points on the day of the tragedy. This oversight, coupled with claims of inadequate training and supervision for the workers involved in setting up the castle, has raised serious questions about the safety measures in place. These allegations underscore the potential risk of serious injury or death that the children were exposed to during the event.

Looking Ahead: Trial and Community Healing

As the legal proceedings advance, with a tentative hearing date set for September 2, the community and grieving families seek answers and accountability. Magistrate Duncan Fairley's acknowledgment of the time elapsed since the tragedy reflects an acute awareness of the community's need for closure and justice. The trial not only represents a quest for legal resolution but also a step towards healing for those affected by the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy.