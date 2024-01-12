High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest

In an intense pursuit that spanned across several suburbs in Western Australia, a 36-year-old Welshpool man, Desmond Lee Kirk, has been apprehended and subsequently charged with 17 offenses. The chase was initiated when police identified a Mazda BT-50, earlier reported stolen in Byford, on Albany Highway in Kelmscott. Kirk, who is connected to the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, allegedly failed to pull over, setting off a high-speed chase that gripped the region.

Gunshots Fired in a High-Speed Chase

As the pursuit unfolded, Kirk is reported to have fired a long arm firearm out of the vehicle’s window on three separate occasions. At one juncture, he allegedly shot through the vehicle’s rear windscreen at the police, adding a chilling twist to the already perilous situation. He later abandoned the Mazda BT-50 in North Dandalup and commandeered an Isuzu truck, continuing his attempt to evade the law enforcement officers in hot pursuit.

Standoff with the Police Air Wing

The situation took a dramatic turn when Kirk reportedly aimed his firearm at a Police Air Wing aircraft. This act of defiance brought the chase into a new phase, with the stakes escalating by the minute. Tactical Response officers, however, managed to bring the chase to a sudden halt by stopping the stolen truck.

Charges Presented by the Gang Crime Squad

Kirk was promptly apprehended and is now facing charges presented by the Gang Crime Squad. These include stealing and breaching a violence restraining order. He is scheduled to appear in the Armadale Magistrates Court. Meanwhile, the police commander has praised the quality of the footage of the incident, underscoring the dangerous nature of the situation. The investigation into the incident continues, and there is a possibility that additional charges may be levied against Kirk.