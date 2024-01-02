High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

The calm of early Monday morning on the Hume Highway was shattered when a 30-year-old Victorian woman instigated a high-speed pursuit that stretched over 10 kilometers, and seeped into several suburbs of New South Wales. A regular traffic surveillance operation turned into a high-stakes chase when the woman was sighted speeding in a grey Mazda 3, near Pheasant’s Nest. Despite the chase being terminated shortly due to safety reasons, the woman continued her reckless journey, her vehicle a specter on the highway, thanks to the vigilant monitoring by road units and aerial surveillance.

Highway Havoc: A Trail of Destruction

The incident was not just restricted to the Hume Highway. The woman’s car, akin to a storm, swept across several areas including Campbelltown, Casula, Liverpool, Cabramatta, Fairfield West, Smithfield, Merrylands, Prospect in Blacktown, Wentworthville, Toongabbie, and Old Windsor Road. The pursuit finally came to a halt in Northmead, but not before it left a trail of damage in its wake. At least eight vehicles, including two cars and a police vehicle at Redbank Road in Northmead, bore the brunt of the woman’s reckless driving.

Aftermath: Arrest and Charges

With the pursuit brought to a close around midday, the woman was apprehended and taken to Merrylands Police Station. She now faces a slew of charges, including speeding, failing to stop during a police pursuit, reckless driving, and not providing details to other drivers involved. Her actions not only had legal repercussions but also physical ones, as a police officer injured his hand during the arrest and is currently receiving treatment at Westmead Hospital.

Appeal for Information

While no further injuries have been reported, the police suspect that more vehicles may have been damaged during the pursuit. Authorities are urging anyone with information, or who may have been affected by this incident, to come forward to Crime Stoppers. The woman, in the meantime, has been denied bail and is slated to appear at Parramatta Local Court.