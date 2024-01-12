High-Speed Chase in Western Australia: Man Faces 17 Charges

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the streets of Western Australia, a 36-year-old man from Welshpool, known as Desmond Lee Kirk, was charged with 17 offences following a perilous high-speed chase with the police. The unexpected drama began on Thursday when Kirk, driving a stolen Mazda BT-50, ignored police attempts to pull him over on Albany Highway in Kelmscott, setting in motion a chain of events that would escalate into a full-blown pursuit.

Shots Fired During Pursuit

The chase took a dangerous turn when Kirk allegedly discharged a long arm firearm at the police officers on three separate occasions during the pursuit. In an audacious act of defiance, he reportedly fired through the rear windscreen at the police while speeding on the South Western Highway.

Escalation and Apprehension

After abandoning the Mazda, Kirk stole an Isuzu truck and continued his flight from the law. He reportedly aimed his firearm at a Police Air Wing aircraft, a move that marked a significant escalation in the confrontation. The chase finally ended when Tactical Response officers managed to stop the truck, leading to Kirk’s arrest.

Investigations Continue

Kirk, who has connections to the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang in WA, was charged by the Gang Crime Squad and was scheduled to appear before the Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday. Despite Kirk’s arrest, the incident is far from over as police continue their investigation into the case. There is a potential for additional charges to be brought against Kirk as the full extent of his alleged crimes becomes clear.