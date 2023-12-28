en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Hezbollah’s Australian Connection: A Complex Web of Allegiances Unravelled

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Hezbollah’s Australian Connection: A Complex Web of Allegiances Unravelled

In a notable development, Caroline Marcus, Senior Reporter for Sky News, has expressed concerns over the ambiguity surrounding the case of a Sydney man who allegedly became radicalized and joined the ranks of Hezbollah to engage in combat. This issue has come to light in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of two Australians.

Hezbollah’s Involvement

Hezbollah, an Iran-supported Shiite militia group based in Lebanon, has claimed that one of the deceased Australians was a member of their forces. This group’s involvement carries significant weight in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It is noteworthy that Hezbollah started launching rockets into Israel immediately following a massacre on October 7, an act seemingly intended to divert Israel’s focus from other adversaries on its borders.

The Situation in Southern Lebanon

The situation in southern Lebanon is marked by continuous military actions, including airstrikes, rocket launches, and missile exchanges. The town of Bint Jbel, where the airstrike occurred, has been a focal point of these conflicts. The victims of the attack included Ibrahim Bazzi and his brother Ali Bazzi, both Australian citizens. It is reported that Ali Bazzi had recently arrived in Lebanon from Sydney to accompany his Lebanese wife Shorouq Hammoud to Australia. Interestingly, their coffins were draped in the flag of Hezbollah.

Investigation and Response

Australia’s Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus has stated that Australia is investigating Hezbollah’s claim and has reiterated the government’s warning for Australians not to travel to Lebanon. The Australian consular officials in Beirut are available to assist the family of the deceased. The Australian government has also communicated with the Israeli government about the incident, seeking to establish the facts and urging Australians in Lebanon to leave while commercial options remain available.

Caroline Marcus’s critique of this issue underscores the complexity of the situation and the intertwined military and political dynamics at play in the region. The investigation into these deaths and the alleged affiliation with Hezbollah will undoubtedly have significant implications for Australian foreign policy and the broader geopolitical landscape.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year's Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Burglary at Triple Murder Accused Erin Patterson's Home Adds Twist to ...
@Australia · 11 mins
Burglary at Triple Murder Accused Erin Patterson's Home Adds Twist to ...
heart comment 0
TikTok Under Investigation in Australia Over User Data Handling

By Geeta Pillai

TikTok Under Investigation in Australia Over User Data Handling
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy’s Life at South Australia’s Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Australia’s Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos

By Salman Khan

Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
39 seconds
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
1 min
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
2 mins
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
2 mins
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
2 mins
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
3 mins
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
3 mins
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
3 mins
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
18 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
27 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
37 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app