HESTA CEO Debby Blakey Shines Light on Power of Mentorship, Maths, and 42-Minute Meetings

Debby Blakey, the Chief Executive of HESTA, credits mathematics, a pivotal piece of advice from her mentor, and an unusual preference for 42-minute meetings for her ascent to the top position within the superannuation fund. In 2014, while serving as Deputy Chief Executive, Blakey received life-changing counsel from Anne Marie O'Loghlin, her boss and mentor, urging her to embrace her uniqueness during her CEO interview process. This advice not only helped Blakey secure her current role but also highlighted the integral role mentorship played in her career trajectory.

Mentorship as a Career Catalyst

Mentorship has been a cornerstone of Blakey's professional development, significantly influencing her journey within HESTA. The encouragement to be authentic and to differentiate herself from her predecessor during the CEO selection process exemplifies the profound impact a mentor can have on one's career. This relationship with O'Loghlin, characterized by robust feedback and personal growth, underscores the value of having mentors that actively contribute to one's professional journey.

The Mathematical Approach to Leadership

Blakey's affinity for mathematics has been a guiding force in her decision-making process, underscoring the importance of analytical thinking in leadership roles. This approach has enabled her to navigate complex challenges and strategize effectively, further illustrating the diverse skill sets that contribute to successful leadership in the superannuation industry.

Innovating Meeting Culture

An advocate for efficiency, Debby Blakey has introduced a unique concept to meeting culture at HESTA - the 42-minute meeting. This innovative approach aims to maximize productivity and foster a focused discussion environment, reflecting Blakey's commitment to optimizing operations and encouraging effective time management within her team.

Debby Blakey's journey to becoming CEO of HESTA is a testament to the transformative power of mentorship, the strategic application of analytical skills, and the willingness to innovate traditional corporate practices. Her story not only highlights the importance of diverse perspectives and skill sets in leadership but also serves as an inspiring example for aspiring leaders in the superannuation industry and beyond. As the industry continues to evolve, Blakey's contributions and unique approach to leadership will undoubtedly influence the next generation of executives.