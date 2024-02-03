Heroic Sydney Man Rescues Teens from Fiery Car Crash

Michael Rose, a resident of southwest Sydney, became a beacon of bravery and humanity on a fateful Friday night, when he rescued three teenage girls from a car engulfed in flames following a severe crash. The incident occurred around 9:50 pm when a blue Subaru Impreza, carrying the teens, collided with a white Lexus on King Georges Road near Payten Ave in Roselands. The impact sent the Subaru spiraling out of control, eventually mounting the curb and colliding with a tree, which led to the vehicle bursting into flames.

Race Against Time

As the flaming wreckage painted a gruesome picture, bystanders, including Rose, rushed to the scene, intent on saving the trapped teenagers. Some of the nerve-wracking rescue efforts were captured on Snapchat, documenting the intensity and chaos as rescuers braved the flames. Michael Rose, despite being urged to maintain a safe distance from the fire, was adamant about returning to the car to save another trapped teen. His unwavering conviction was rooted in his refusal to leave them to perish in the fire.

The Aftermath

Once the three girls were freed from the fiery wreckage, paramedics rushed them to local hospitals. The 18-year-old driver of the Subaru suffered chest and pelvic injuries and is currently in serious but stable condition at Liverpool Hospital. The two passengers, aged 17 and 18, sustained chest and leg injuries. The younger passenger is fighting for her life, while the 18-year-old is also in a serious but stable condition at St. George Hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the Lexus came out unscathed but underwent mandatory testing at Canterbury Hospital.

Investigation Underway

Police have since established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident. In their quest for clarity, they are seeking information and dashcam footage from potential witnesses. A 41-year-old bystander who also assisted in the rescue was treated for smoke inhalation. As the community reels from this tragic incident, it is the bravery of individuals like Michael Rose that provides a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.