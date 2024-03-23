Heroic Junior Officer Saves Woman from Drowning in Sydney Lagoon Incident

Probationary Constable Kiesha McJannet, less than a year into her role with the NSW Police Force, demonstrated remarkable bravery by rescuing a 60-year-old woman from a sinking car in Dee Why Lagoon, Sydney. The incident, occurring in the early hours, has spotlighted McJannet's quick action and selflessness, earning her widespread commendation.

Timely Intervention

Emergency services were alerted to a vehicle that had veered off Pittwater Road and into Dee Why Lagoon shortly after 12:30 AM. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle partially submerged with the driver trapped inside. Without hesitation, McJannet entered the water, managing to free the woman before the car became fully submerged. This act of courage ensured the driver's survival, who is now recovering in Northern Beaches Hospital.

Community and Police Force Praise

Acting Inspector Adrian De Visser of the Northern Beaches Police Area Command lauded McJannet's actions as deserving of praise. Her ability to act decisively in a critical moment reflects not only her training but also her inherent valor. This incident has not only saved a life but also served as an inspiring example of the impact and importance of first responders in our communities.

Next Steps

Following the rescue, efforts are underway to retrieve the submerged vehicle from the lagoon. This operation will further investigate the circumstances leading to the crash, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future. McJannet's heroism has become a symbol of the dedication inherent within Australia's emergency services, spotlighting the crucial role they play in public safety.

The actions of Probationary Constable Kiesha McJannet underscore the unpredictable challenges police officers face and their unwavering commitment to serve and protect. Her bravery serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the selfless acts of heroism that often go unnoticed but are vital to our community's fabric.