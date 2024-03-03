Heroic Intervention Turns Tragic: Colin Amatto Dies Defending Family from Dog Attack

On a fateful afternoon in January 2019, Colin Amatto, a 40-year-old Yuin man, displayed extraordinary courage by intervening in a dangerous situation to save a woman and child from an aggressive dog attack in Tregear, western Sydney. Unfortunately, the act of bravery cost him his life, as the dogs turned their ferocity on him, leading to fatal injuries. This tragic event has recently been brought to light in an inquest examining the circumstances of seven deadly dog attacks between 2019 and 2023, highlighting the need for a reevaluation of local council responses to such incidents.

Bravery Met with Tragedy

David Kell SC, assisting the inquest, narrated the harrowing details of how Amatto encountered the dogs, which bore pitbull characteristics but were identified as Staffordshire bull terriers. Rushing to aid a woman and her child, who had been bitten, Amatto's intervention caused the dogs to redirect their attack towards him, resulting in over 80 wounds. Despite being resuscitated and flown to Westmead Hospital, Amatto succumbed to his injuries after several surgeries, never regaining consciousness. His family's decision to turn off his life support marked a sorrowful end to a brave act.

Background and Previous Incidents

Further examination of the dogs' history revealed a concerning incident wherein one of the dogs had previously attacked a real estate agent in 2017, inflicting severe injuries. Despite this violent behavior, the dog was returned to its owner after being deemed protective of its property, raising questions about the adequacy of the response from authorities. Amatto's familiarity with the dogs, having lived and even slept with them, adds a layer of complexity to the tragedy, suggesting a sudden and unpredictable escalation in their aggression.

Looking for Lessons in Tragedy

The inquest, led by Deputy State Coroner Carmel Foster, seeks not only to shed light on Amatto's tragic death but also to scrutinize the effectiveness of local councils in preventing such fatalities. The recounting of Amatto's final act of bravery and the subsequent examination of the dogs' history serve as a critical point of reflection for community safety measures and animal management policies. As the inquest continues, it is hoped that lessons will be learned to prevent future tragedies and honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in acts of unforeseen violence.