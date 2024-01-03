en English
Australia

Hercules: The Largest Male Funnel-Web Spider Donated to Australian Reptile Park’s Antivenom Program

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Hercules: The Largest Male Funnel-Web Spider Donated to Australian Reptile Park’s Antivenom Program

The Australian Reptile Park has recently celebrated a significant addition to its antivenom program – Hercules, the largest male funnel-web spider ever donated. Discovered at a home and safely transported to the park’s drop-off location at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, the arachnid measures an impressive 7.9cm. An exceptional find, Hercules’ unusually large size and fangs could mean a significant boost for the program’s venom supply.

The Importance of Hercules

Hercules is an anomaly in the world of funnel-web spiders. Typically, females are larger than males, but Hercules defies this norm. Emma Teni, the park’s spider keeper, expressed her excitement over this rare specimen. The fact that Hercules is a male further enhances his value. Male funnel-web spiders are more lethal than females, so Hercules’ venom is particularly potent, making him an invaluable asset to the antivenom program.

Public Donations: A Lifeline for the Antivenom Program

Since 1981, the Australian Reptile Park has relied on public donations of funnel-web spiders to produce antivenom. The program has been remarkably successful, with no fatalities from funnel-web bites recorded since its inception. Each year, between 30 to 40 funnel-web bites are registered, and the antivenom program has been instrumental in saving lives.

Citizen Participation Encouraged

The park continues to encourage the public to safely capture funnel-web spiders and bring them to the park or its designated drop-off zones in Sydney, the Central Coast, and Newcastle. To assist in this endeavor, the park provides instructions for safely capturing funnel-webs using a jar and spoon. Information on drop-off locations can be found on the park’s website. The participation of the public is vital in ensuring the continued success of the antivenom program, and Hercules’ arrival is a testament to the importance of these contributions.

Australia Science & Technology Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

