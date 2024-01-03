Henley Homes Unveils Affordable 7-Star Energy-Efficient Home Designs

In a significant stride towards sustainable housing, Melbourne-based builder Henley Homes has unveiled the Mainvue collection, a distinctive range of 7-star energy-efficient home designs. This initiative is in alignment with the forthcoming Victoria Government legislation, mandating new homes to comply with a minimum 7-star energy efficiency from May 2024. However, the Mainvue collection empowers potential homeowners to tap into these standards sooner.

Affordable Sustainability

Henley’s Mainvue collection is a paradigm of sustainability that doesn’t compromise on affordability. It includes 21 homes, each equipped with a slew of eco-friendly features such as Low E double glazing and insulation. Furthermore, homeowners have the option to opt for a 6.24kW JA Solar System, thereby bolstering the solar power potential of these homes.

The affordability factor of these designs has been achieved through strategic cost savings identified by Henley in collaboration with suppliers and trades. As a result, the Mainvue homes are priced lower per square than their less energy-efficient counterparts.

Style meets Space

The Mainvue homes are not just about energy efficiency and affordability. They also offer ample space with four-bedroom options and the flexibility to choose between single or double-storey layouts. The designs are further enhanced with stylish inclusions and finishes, making these homes a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality.

The prices for these homes start at $268,900 for single-storey designs and $351,900 for double-storey homes.

Financial Incentives

Henley Homes, backed by its $7 billion parent company, Sumitomo Forestry Group, is also rewarding buyers with financial incentives. It offers to pay $1,000 a month off customers’ home loans for two years. Additionally, buyers opting for solar installations can leverage the Victorian Solar Rebate, making the deal even more lucrative.

As a part of the Sumitomo Forestry Group, a 330-year-old business, Henley Properties Group has built over 58,000 homes for Australian families. With the launch of the affordable yet sustainable Mainvue collection, Henley continues its commitment to transforming the landscape of housing in Australia.