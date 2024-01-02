Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland

The City of Logan reels under a deluge, with the Logan-Albert catchment in Queensland experiencing heavy rainfall, causing rapid creek and river level rises. As of Tuesday, January 2nd, minor flooding has been reported at various locations along the Logan River, and moderate flooding is likely along the Albert River.

Widespread Flooding and Disruptions

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered widespread flooding across southeastern Queensland, leading to ongoing flood-related disruptions. Evacuation centers have been established at Nerang, Coomera, and Tamborine Mountain, with a staggering 11,000 people left without power. The Bureau of Meteorology is maintaining flood warnings, with a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in place for parts of the region.

Authorities are on high alert, with potential mandatory evacuations for flood-prone communities under consideration. Disruptions to electricity, telecommunications services, and transportation are expected, with localized business disruptions in low-lying areas. The Australian Defence Force is being mobilized to southeast Queensland to aid recovery efforts following the storms and heavy rain.

Response and Recovery

On the ground, the SES has responded to 700 calls for help in the past 24 hours. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of continued heavy rainfall and flooding, with flood warnings issued for several rivers in the region. Police are issuing warnings to drivers to stay safe on the roads due to flooding, with additional peaks expected in some areas. Moderate flood levels are still expected at Wolffdene and Beenleigh, with minor flooding possible at Maclean Bridge and Parklands.

The SES depot at Daisy Hill, originally scheduled to open until 8 pm, will now close at 4 pm due to easing rain and flood threat. Logan City Council has confirmed that while flooding won’t be as severe as in 2017 or 2022, there are still more than 100 roads impacted. Energex reports that 2029 customers are without power across the City of Logan, with restoration expected by the end of the week.

Advisories and Precautions

As the city braces for further rain, the mantra ‘If it’s flooded, forget it’ is being echoed across the region. Residents are advised to contact the SES for flood emergency assistance or call Triple Zero (000) for life-threatening emergencies. Sandbags are being provided at the Daisy Hill State Emergency Services Depot for residents to self-service. For up-to-date emergency information, residents are encouraged to check the Queensland government’s alert website.

With the Albert River at Wolffdene currently rising above the minor flood level and expected to exceed the moderate flood level overnight, suburbs along the Logan and Albert Rivers are on high alert. A Community Recovery Hub has been opened at the Jimboomba Library and Community Centre to assist residents with support, referrals, hardship grants, and insurance information.