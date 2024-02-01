Heatwave Havoc: Akuna Complex Residents Call for Air Conditioning

Life in the Sunshine Coast's Akuna complex has turned into an ordeal for its residents as they grapple with relentless heatwaves, their plight exacerbated by the absence of air conditioning. In the heart of this social housing facility, dedicated to women over 55, an irksome paradox unfolds. Suellyn Lott, a 68-year-old resident, recounts the searing conditions as intolerable, with the mercury in her apartment climbing to a stifling 36 degrees Celsius.

Complex Design Versus Practical Reality

Despite being a modern complex that opened its doors less than a year ago, the Akuna complex was conceived with passive cooling features. However, these have been shown to be inadequate in the face of the extreme heat. The ceiling fans installed in the apartments struggle to temper the scorching air, forcing residents to resort to desperate measures like multiple showers and even seeking solace in their cars.

Residents Seek Change

With a collective spirit, the tenants have rallied, led by Ms. Lott, who has initiated a petition for the installation of air conditioning. This petition, now bearing the signature of every resident, lays bare their collective struggle and plea for relief. Among the most affected are families with young children and individuals grappling with mental health issues, who are largely confined indoors.

Cost Factor and Official Response

The Department of Housing, Local Government, Planning and Public Works (DHLGPPW) has stressed that the complex design was centered on climate suitability, with a focus on passive ventilation. Conversations with Coast2Bay, the not-for-profit organization managing the property, have revealed that equipping the complex with air conditioning would be too burdensome financially for the residents. They have been advised that they can shoulder the expenditure for the purchase and installation of air conditioners themselves, once approved, a suggestion that is far from feasible for many.