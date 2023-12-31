en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community

In a distressing incident that has left a community in shock and sorrow, two seven-year-old children tragically drowned in Perth’s Swan River near Burswood on the last Sunday of the year. The victims, a boy and a girl from different families, were discovered unresponsive in the water near the Camfield around 5 pm. Despite the commendable efforts of emergency crews from St. John WA, the young lives could not be saved.

Heroic Efforts in Vain

On receiving the emergency call, nine units from St. John WA, including critical care paramedics, rushed to the scene. The young victims were swiftly rescued from the water and immediate resuscitation efforts were initiated. Despite the heroic efforts, the condition of the children was deemed critical. They were rushed to Perth Children’s Hospital for further medical attention, where they tragically succumbed to their conditions.

A Community in Mourning

The sorrowful incident has cast a somber shadow on the community as the year draws to a close. The untimely passing of the young children has left their families, friends, and well-wishers grappling with the devastating loss. The shocking event has served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with water bodies and has stressed the importance of vigilant supervision of children near such areas.

Investigating the Tragedy

The specifics of how the children ended up in the river remain unclear. Authorities have initiated investigations to understand the circumstances leading to this tragedy. It is hoped that the conclusions drawn from this incident will help prevent similar occurrences in the future.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms

By BNN Correspondents

Coast Guard Extinguishes Fire on Cargo Ship Carrying Lithium-Ion Batteries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Train Driver Cheats Death in Storm Gerrit: A Grave Communication Lapse Revealed

By Muhammad Jawad

Illegal E-Scooter Usage: A Growing Threat to Public Safety

By Momen Zellmi

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road S ...
@Accidents · 3 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road S ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

By Nitish Verma

Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland
Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom
Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Nakuru Tragedy: Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Amplifies Call for Enhanced Road Safety
Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year’s Eve Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Bizarre Fireworks Explosion in Car Alters New Year's Eve Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
11 seconds
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
46 seconds
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
55 seconds
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
2 mins
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
2 mins
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
3 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
3 mins
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
4 mins
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app