Heartbreaking Accident: Young Child Dies in Driveway Incident in Toongabbie

In a heartbreaking accident, one-year-old Rishwika Salibindla lost her life when her father unintentionally reversed his SUV over her. The incident occurred in their Toongabbie, Sydney home as the father was leaving for the supermarket, unaware that his daughter had followed him out.

A Tragic Misstep

The father, in a desperate attempt to keep Rishwika alive, performed life-saving measures until the arrival of ambulance crews. Unfortunately, the young girl succumbed to her injuries, leaving the family and the local community in deep shock.

Aftermath of the Incident

The stricken father was taken in for questioning by the police. However, no charges have been filed against him at this time. Officers have set up a crime scene at the property to continue the investigation into the incident.

Community Repercussions

This distressing accident has profoundly affected the Indian-origin community in Sydney. There is a call for awareness among immigrant families about their rights, especially during times of crisis, to prevent such heartrending incidents in the future.