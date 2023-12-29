en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Healthcare Innovations and Property Predictions: Looking Ahead to 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Healthcare Innovations and Property Predictions: Looking Ahead to 2024

As we inch towards the year 2024, both healthcare and property sectors are poised for significant transformations. In the realm of healthcare, new policy changes and technological advancements promise to reshape patient experiences, offering both cost and time savings. Simultaneously, the Australian property market stands on the precipice of a shift, spurred by five key predictions that will define its trajectory in 2024.

Redefining Rheumatoid Arthritis Care

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients like Patti Schulte often grapple with finding the right medication, a journey marred by insurance and corporate interventions. However, a new blood test, PrismRA, could be a game-changer. By identifying patients unlikely to respond to specific drugs, this test provides personalized care, potentially saving patients from unnecessary expenses and side effects.

Health First Colorado: Championing Comprehensive Care

Health First Colorado emphasizes the need for its members to maintain health coverage and access high-quality, comprehensive care. The program recognizes the importance of addressing social determinants of health and has embraced the Food as Medicine movement. The success of a pilot project targeting high-risk pregnant or postpartum women and individuals with chronic conditions underscores the efficacy of this approach, hinting at a healthier Colorado future.

Medicare Negotiations: A Step Towards Affordable Healthcare

From 2024, the Medicare program will negotiate prices for 10 prescription drugs, a move expected to make costly treatments more accessible to older Americans. The outcomes of these negotiations will be made public by 2026, indicating a significant shift for the pharmaceutical industry and patients alike. For instance, in 2022 alone, seniors spent $3.4 billion out of pocket on these 10 drugs, underlining the potential impact of these negotiations.

Telehealth: The Future of Accessible Healthcare

Telehealth services have been instrumental in connecting patients with specialists and delivering cost-effective care. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) has been at the forefront of advocating for these services, supporting legislation to establish clear definitions, guidelines, and regulatory waivers to aid telehealth’s expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, telehealth is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Anticipating Australia’s Property Market in 2024

Meanwhile, the Australian property market is set to undergo significant changes in 2024, with five key predictions expected to shape its future. While the specifics of these predictions remain undisclosed, they are anticipated to influence the dynamics of ownership, investment, and property value across the country.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on Victims

By Geeta Pillai

Generation Z Shapes Australia’s Work Culture: A Shift Towards Flexibility and Balance

By Geeta Pillai

Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship ...
@Australia · 21 mins
Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Readies for New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular Amid High Anticipation

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Readies for New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular Amid High Anticipation
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match

By Salman Khan

Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
55 seconds
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
2 mins
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
4 mins
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
4 mins
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
5 mins
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
5 mins
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
5 mins
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
7 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
8 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
25 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app