Healthcare Innovations and Property Predictions: Looking Ahead to 2024

As we inch towards the year 2024, both healthcare and property sectors are poised for significant transformations. In the realm of healthcare, new policy changes and technological advancements promise to reshape patient experiences, offering both cost and time savings. Simultaneously, the Australian property market stands on the precipice of a shift, spurred by five key predictions that will define its trajectory in 2024.

Redefining Rheumatoid Arthritis Care

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients like Patti Schulte often grapple with finding the right medication, a journey marred by insurance and corporate interventions. However, a new blood test, PrismRA, could be a game-changer. By identifying patients unlikely to respond to specific drugs, this test provides personalized care, potentially saving patients from unnecessary expenses and side effects.

Health First Colorado: Championing Comprehensive Care

Health First Colorado emphasizes the need for its members to maintain health coverage and access high-quality, comprehensive care. The program recognizes the importance of addressing social determinants of health and has embraced the Food as Medicine movement. The success of a pilot project targeting high-risk pregnant or postpartum women and individuals with chronic conditions underscores the efficacy of this approach, hinting at a healthier Colorado future.

Medicare Negotiations: A Step Towards Affordable Healthcare

From 2024, the Medicare program will negotiate prices for 10 prescription drugs, a move expected to make costly treatments more accessible to older Americans. The outcomes of these negotiations will be made public by 2026, indicating a significant shift for the pharmaceutical industry and patients alike. For instance, in 2022 alone, seniors spent $3.4 billion out of pocket on these 10 drugs, underlining the potential impact of these negotiations.

Telehealth: The Future of Accessible Healthcare

Telehealth services have been instrumental in connecting patients with specialists and delivering cost-effective care. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) has been at the forefront of advocating for these services, supporting legislation to establish clear definitions, guidelines, and regulatory waivers to aid telehealth’s expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, telehealth is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Anticipating Australia’s Property Market in 2024

Meanwhile, the Australian property market is set to undergo significant changes in 2024, with five key predictions expected to shape its future. While the specifics of these predictions remain undisclosed, they are anticipated to influence the dynamics of ownership, investment, and property value across the country.