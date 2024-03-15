Hawthorn's Transformation: From Genteel Suburb to Political Battleground

The genteel demographic of Hawthorn in Melbourne is gradually being replaced by a younger, more diverse population, leading to significant changes in its political landscape. For years, the suburb has been known for its old Melbourne charm, characterized by its mansions, tree-lined streets, and proximity to prestigious schools. However, the rise of apartment living and the influence of Swinburne University's growing student body are reshaping the area.

Demographic Shifts and Political Implications

The demographic changes in Hawthorn are not just altering the suburb's physical appearance but also its political representation. The election of Monique Ryan as the first independent and first woman to represent the Kooyong electorate, which encompasses Hawthorn, highlights the political implications of these shifts. Traditional politicians like John Pesutto are facing challenges in retaining their seats amid the evolving community preferences.

Hawthorn's Changing Landscape

The transformation of Hawthorn is evident in the increase of apartment buildings and the influx of chain stores, replacing the once-dominant independent businesses. This development is driven by the suburb's appeal, including its natural beauty, community facilities, and excellent public transport. The change is contributing to a more vibrant and diverse community, with younger people and students playing a significant role in the area's dynamism.

The Future of Hawthorn

As Hawthorn continues to evolve, its political landscape is expected to undergo further changes. The growing number of younger residents and students is likely to influence future elections, posing a challenge to traditional political dynamics. The suburb's transformation, while welcomed by many for its vibrancy and diversity, also raises questions about the impact on its historical identity and community values.

The shifting demographics of Hawthorn reflect broader trends in urban development and political realignment. As more people move into the suburb and contribute to its changing character, the community's priorities and political preferences are likely to evolve, setting the stage for an interesting and unpredictable future.