Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat

In the heart of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a colonial mansion named Oceania House is turning over a new leaf. Recently acquired by an Islamic consortium, the historically significant property is slated to serve as a spiritual retreat, in a move that’s set to bridge gaps and infuse new life into an edifice steeped in tales of the past.

Oceania House: A Portal to the Past

Built in 1887 by the Clunies-Ross family, Oceania House stands as a symbol of the islands’ colonial history. The mansion, rumored to be haunted by spirits, has been a silent witness to the island’s transformation and carries with it memories of Scottish dances and grand parties. Now heritage-listed since 2004, the house stands as a testament to the region’s rich history.

New Owners, New Purpose

In a controversial deal rumored to be worth 2.2 million dollars, the historic Oceania House was sold to an Islamic consortium. The new owners aim to use the property as a spiritual retreat, hosting peaceful Islamic retreats, workshops, and youth programs. Despite the local lore of ghosts, the Islamic group has conducted Islamic cleansings of the property.

Building Bridges with the Local Community

The Cocos Malay community, largely Muslim, has historically felt a divide between themselves and the mansion. However, the new ownership seeks to change this narrative. With plans to open the house for local access, the consortium aims to integrate the community, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage. This transition from a symbol of colonialism to a spiritual retreat resonates deeply with the community, promising a future of peace and harmony.