Australia

Harry Potter Event at Victoria’s Nature Reserve Sparks Wildlife Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
A much-anticipated Harry Potter-themed event, set to take place at the Briars nature reserve on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, has sparked a wave of controversy amongst local wildlife advocates and volunteers. The reserve, known to Indigenous owners as Tichin-Gorourke, is bracing for an influx of thousands of visitors, drawn by the promise of an interactive, magical journey through the world of Harry Potter.

Wildlife Concerns

Despite the enchanting allure of meeting magical creatures and casting spells, serious concerns have been raised about the potential impact on the real wildlife that call the sanctuary home. The Briars is a haven for koalas, kangaroos, emus, and echidnas, and the event could pose a significant threat to these creatures. Capture myopathy, a stress-induced condition caused by overexertion, is one of the potential threats that have been identified.

Local Opposition

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition calling for the event’s relocation, and local advocates, including Mornington MP Chris Crewther, have voiced their opposition. Despite the excitement surrounding the Australian premiere of this walk-through experience, there’s been a mounting call for the event’s location to be reconsidered.

Council’s Stand

However, the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council stands firm in their support of the event. They emphasize the economic benefits and potential for increased tourist attraction to the area during a typically quiet period for tourism. The council has engaged an ecological consultant and is working closely with traditional owners to mitigate any potential environmental impacts.

Event organizers have also stepped in to assuage concerns, claiming that most of the Briars’ woodlands will remain undisturbed, with the event occupying only a small portion of the sanctuary. The financial terms of hosting the event, however, remain undisclosed by the council.

Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

