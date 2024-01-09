en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hardmission Music Festival Incident: Seven Hospitalized, Placed in Induced Comas

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: Seven Hospitalized, Placed in Induced Comas

In an alarming incident at the Hardmission music festival held at Flemington Racecourse, seven attendees were rushed to the hospital and subsequently placed in medically induced comas. The severe situation necessitated immediate medical attention, spotlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures at such large-scale events.

Details of the Incident

The grim occurrence unfolded amidst the pulsating beats and ecstatic crowds at the Hardmission music festival. Eight attendees were rushed to various Melbourne hospitals in critical condition, suspected victims of a mass MDMA overdose. Seven of these patients were placed into induced comas, a drastic measure reserved for severe medical emergencies, with the eighth requiring intubation and additional treatment. The victims exhibited symptoms of serotonin syndrome, a severe adverse reaction associated with illegal drug use, characterized by high temperatures and acute cardiac distress.

Previous Instances and Calls for Precaution

This Hardmission festival incident is not an isolated one. It echoes a string of similar occurrences from last year, underscoring the urgent need for better harm-reduction strategies at such events. The ambulance union, among others, has been vocal about the potential benefits of pill testing at festivals, asserting that this preventative measure could help inform potential drug users about the substances they are considering taking. Despite the mounting pressure, the government has yet to introduce a pill testing initiative.

Investigation and Response

Victoria Police confirmed an ongoing investigation into reports of people falling severely unwell at the festival. In the wake of the incident, there have been renewed calls for pill testing measures across the state. The Victorian Ambulance Union Secretary emphasized the necessity of adopting a more preventative approach, while the Greens continue to advocate for pill testing across the state. The situation underlines the glaring need for increased vigilance and safety measures at such large-scale public events.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
In a somber turn of events, an Australian pilot employed by Virgin Australia was discovered deceased in his hotel room in Apia, Samoa, on a Sunday morning. The tragic incident is now under the active investigation of the Samoa Police who are treating it as a potential homicide, casting a pall of concern over the
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
Gas Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel: At Least 11 People Injured, One Missing
24 mins ago
Gas Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel: At Least 11 People Injured, One Missing
Four Newborns Perish in Tragic Maternity Ward Fire in Diwaniyah, Iraq
32 mins ago
Four Newborns Perish in Tragic Maternity Ward Fire in Diwaniyah, Iraq
Devastating Explosion at Texas Hotel Injures 11, One Missing
8 mins ago
Devastating Explosion at Texas Hotel Injures 11, One Missing
Family Escapes House Fire Unscathed; Community Rallies in Support
13 mins ago
Family Escapes House Fire Unscathed; Community Rallies in Support
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
16 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
20 seconds
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
47 seconds
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
2 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
3 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
4 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
5 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
5 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
6 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
23 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app