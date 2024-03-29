Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Australia Food

Guy Turland Unveils Ultimate Prawn Peeling Techniques and Sweet Chilli Sauce Recipe on Sunrise

Celebrity chef Guy Turland demonstrates prawn peeling and sweet chilli sauce making on Sunrise, showcasing culinary skills and innovative recipes.

author-image
Geeta Pillai
New Update
Guy Turland Unveils Ultimate Prawn Peeling Techniques and Sweet Chilli Sauce Recipe on Sunrise

Guy Turland Unveils Ultimate Prawn Peeling Techniques and Sweet Chilli Sauce Recipe on Sunrise

Celebrity chef and television personality Guy Turland recently took to the Sunrise show, sharing his expertise on prawn peeling alongside a delightful recipe for sweet chilli sauce. Turland, renowned for his international culinary skills and as the co-owner of The Depot in Bondi Beach, demonstrated his adeptness in the kitchen, offering viewers a glimpse into his culinary prowess.

Advertisment

Mastering Prawn Peeling with Guy Turland

Turland's appearance on CH7's Sunrise was not just another celebrity chef segment; it was a masterclass in handling seafood. He meticulously demonstrated the proper technique to peel prawns, a skill that many find daunting. Turland emphasized the importance of deveining the prawns, ensuring that the seafood is not only aesthetically pleasing but also safe to eat. This demonstration was a testament to Turland's commitment to culinary excellence and his desire to educate home cooks.

A Recipe for Success: Sweet Chilli Sauce

Advertisment

However, the culinary revelations did not stop at prawn peeling. Turland also shared his exclusive recipe for sweet chilli sauce, a perfect accompaniment to the freshly peeled prawns. The sauce, which features a base of toasted prawn shells, is enhanced with ingredients like garlic, chillies, ginger, and kaffir lime leaves, resulting in a flavorful concoction that elevates the prawn eating experience. This segment showcased Turland's innovative approach to cooking, turning what could have been waste into a delicious sauce.

Implications and Reflections

Turland's appearance on Sunrise goes beyond simple cooking tips; it's a reflection of the evolving nature of culinary education and the increasing desire among individuals to improve their cooking skills. By sharing his knowledge on a popular morning show, Turland has made gourmet cooking techniques accessible to the average home cook. This segment not only enhances Turland's reputation as a skilled chef and educator but also encourages viewers to experiment with new techniques and recipes, perhaps changing the way they approach cooking seafood in their homes.

Advertisment
Advertisment