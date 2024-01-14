en English
Artists/Artwork

Guy Dunstan’s Daily Water Temperature Murals: A Unique Blend of Art and Information

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Guy Dunstan’s Daily Water Temperature Murals: A Unique Blend of Art and Information

In the early hours of dawn at Manly Beach, a unique ritual unfolds. Guy Dunstan, an artist with a flair for the functional, etches a daily mural into the sand, a visual representation of the day’s water temperature. This artistic endeavor, both visually appealing and practical, meets the first light of the day long before the beach fills with surfers, swimmers, and joggers.

A Fusion of Art and Information

The central attraction of Dunstan’s work is its simultaneous display of creative aesthetics and utility. His murals do more than just beautify the beach; they provide beachgoers with critical information about the water conditions of the day. This unique blend of art with information showcases a novel approach to engaging and informing the public in a public space.

A Service to the Community

However, Dunstan’s work extends beyond the confines of art and information. His daily murals serve as a vital community service, ready to greet the first visitors of the day with the latest water temperature data. More than just a mural, his work has become an integral part of the beach environment, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

Art, Community Service, and Environmental Awareness

Dunstan’s dedication to this daily routine speaks volumes about his commitment to art, community service, and environmental awareness. His work offers a fresh perspective on how public spaces can be used creatively to engage, inform, and serve the public. This unique intersection between art, community service, and environmental awareness is a testament to Dunstan’s innovative approach and the potential of art to transcend its traditional boundaries.

Artists/Artwork Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

