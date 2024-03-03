Growth Distillery 2024 Launch: Expanding Marketer Insights Across 20 Industries

The Growth Distillery, under News Corp's funding, has announced an ambitious expansion of its research and intelligence program for 2024, marking a significant step towards empowering marketers with deeper consumer insights. With over 30 research initiatives spanning 20 industries and a series of six exclusive workshops, the program is designed to foster authentic and meaningful connections between brands and consumers. Additionally, the initiative includes an enhanced video podcast series and a new digital presence, aimed at amplifying the reach and impact of its findings.

Unveiling Industry-Specific Insights

At the heart of The Growth Distillery's 2024 program are five tentpole projects, including The Influence Codes, Moments that Matter, Reframe, Nudge, and Beliefs of the Nation. These initiatives are set to explore various sectors such as travel, health, retail, and finance, providing marketers with groundbreaking insights into consumer behavior and influence patterns. By dissecting the 'why' and 'when' behind consumer decisions, the program offers a strategic toolkit for brands to adapt, innovate, and forge stronger customer connections.

Exclusive Workshops and Vodcast Series

Marketers are invited to participate in a series of research launches and exclusive workshops throughout the year, designed to deep-dive into the insights gained from the research programs. The Growth Distillery has also expanded its video podcast series to 35 episodes, providing an additional platform for industry professionals to engage with the latest trends and strategies in consumer marketing. With the launch of a new website and social media channels, the initiative aims to amplify its content and insights across a broader audience.

Empowering Brands and Marketers

According to Dan Krigstein, director of The Growth Distillery, the expanded 2024 program reflects the organization's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Australian brands and supporting client partners' growth ambitions. Lou Barrett, managing director of national sales, highlighted the program's role in illuminating critical insights that enable businesses to understand and strategically influence consumer behavior. By providing a comprehensive understanding of the underlying dynamics of consumer choices, The Growth Distillery equips marketers with the tools to drive impactful results and growth.

The Growth Distillery's 2024 launch signifies a milestone in the pursuit of deeper consumer understanding and strategic marketing innovation. As brands and marketers navigate the evolving landscape of consumer behavior, the insights and tools provided by this expanded program offer a valuable resource for achieving meaningful engagement and lasting impact.