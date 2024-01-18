GroupM's Acceleration Develops AI Marketing Maturity Model for Effective AI Adoption

GroupM's specialist division, Acceleration, has formulated an innovative AI Marketing Maturity model to aid marketers in the effective adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Launched in early 2023, this model offers a simplified approach for clients, pinpointing high-impact areas in marketing strategies where AI can be implemented for greater efficiency and results.

Practical AI Adoption for Marketing

Tom Braybrook, the managing director of Acceleration in Australia, underscored the wide range of AI options available to marketers. These include solutions like ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot, with the model serving as a key tool in facilitating their adoption. Based on insights gathered from over 100 AI transformation projects and 30 diverse use cases, the model promises enhancements in media efficiency and cost per acquisition.

AI Maturity Vectors

The model encompasses six maturity vectors where AI deployment has proven most effective. These include marketing analytics, digital analytics, commerce, creative AI, audience, and bidding. By evaluating a client's current capabilities, outlining future AI ambitions, and identifying the most efficient routes for progress, the model provides a comprehensive roadmap for AI adoption in marketing strategies.

Positive Outcomes and Future Plans

Braybrook highlighted the tangible benefits of the model, such as operational efficiency gains and improved advertising results within three to 12 months. He also emphasized the increasing demand for AI integration across businesses of various sizes and the significance of leveraging existing capabilities. Early client engagements with the model have resulted in impressive outcomes, including a global tech brand witnessing a decrease in paid search cost per acquisition and an optical retailer achieving higher online bookings and lower cost per acquisition. Acceleration intends to broaden the use of the model, offering further guidance and technical solution designs for clients' AI adoption strategies.