Greenway's 70th Anniversary: A Testament to Sydney's Need for More Inclusive Housing

Marking its 70th year, Greenway, the pioneer social housing high-rise in Milsons Point, Sydney, showcases the urgent necessity for more inclusive housing across the city. With a population comprising mainly seniors, this landmark stands as a beacon of hope and a challenge for future urban development. Housing Minister Rose Jackson emphasizes the importance of integrating public housing within all communities, regardless of their economic status, aiming for a Sydney where everyone has a place to call home.

Greenway: A Model of Inclusivity and Sustainability

Built on what was once considered wasteland, Greenway has defied expectations, transforming into a home for many, with a significant number of its residents being over the age of 60. Despite its age, the building offers amenities and services that cater specifically to its residents' needs, demonstrating the potential of well-thought-out social housing. The commitment of the Greenway Tenants Group, in collaboration with St George Community Housing, has significantly improved the quality of life for the residents, proving that community-driven initiatives are key to sustainable living environments.

Challenges and Opportunities

The landscape of public housing in Sydney has shifted dramatically, with a stark decrease in public housing availability in wealthier suburbs. This trend poses a significant challenge, highlighted by data scientist Luke Metcalfe's analysis, showing a worrying correlation between high median income areas and a decrease in public housing. The situation calls for a bold reimagining of housing policies, aiming to reverse the trend of segregation and ensure that public housing is not only maintained but expanded in affluent areas as well.

Looking Forward

The legacy of Greenway serves as both inspiration and a call to action. As Sydney continues to evolve, the need for more inclusive, sustainable, and people-oriented development becomes increasingly apparent. The vision for another 70 years of Greenway-like communities across Sydney challenges policymakers, urban planners, and the community to rethink the essence of urban living. It is a reminder that progress should not only be measured by economic growth but by our ability to create inclusive spaces where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.