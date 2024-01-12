Greens Propose Plan to Transform Brisbane’s Transport System

In a bold move ahead of the upcoming Brisbane City Council election slated for March 16, The Greens party has unveiled a transformative plan for the city’s transportation system. Named the Streets for People Plan, it aims to shift the city’s urban design philosophy towards sustainable and human-centered infrastructure, reducing car dependency, and enhancing pedestrian and cycling pathways.

Details of the Proposal

The proposed plan earmarks a $500 million budget over four years for the implementation of 100 traffic-calming projects, the construction of 200 pedestrian crossings, and the creation of 35 kilometres of bike lanes and 200km of footpaths. It goes a step further to call for protected bike lanes on 15 high-priority corridors and suggests lowering speed limits on specific residential streets to ensure pedestrian safety.

Political Reactions

The plan, however, has not been met without criticism. Brisbane’s Deputy Mayor, Krista Adams of the local LNP, has voiced her concerns, suggesting that this proposal represents a radical agenda. She warns that such a plan could potentially lead to higher taxes and the neglect of existing road infrastructure, impacting motorists negatively.

The Greens’ Viewpoint

On the other hand, Greens mayoral candidate, Jonathan Sriranganathan, staunchly defends the plan. He argues that the proposal would prioritize pedestrians over vehicles, citing gaps in the current walking and cycling network. Sriranganathan believes in the need for safer active transport infrastructure and asserts the plan’s potential to reduce car dependency in the city.

Greens Paddington candidate, Seal Chong Wah, has also lent her voice to the safety concerns of pedestrians in her ward. She points out the cancellation of a pedestrian crossing project and the perils faced by locals, including those with limited mobility.

This proposal underscores a clash in urban planning philosophies. While the Greens advocate for a shift towards more sustainable and human-centered city design, the opposition voices concerns over potential negative impacts on motorists and financial implications for residents. As the Brisbane City Council election draws near, the Streets for People Plan continues to be a point of contention, setting the stage for a significant debate on the future of urban mobility.