Greek Community of Melbourne Furthers Greek Language Education through Training Program

The Greek Community of Melbourne (GCM) Schools is cementing its commitment to enhancing Greek language education with the continuation of its Training and Mentoring Program for Future Greek Teachers, now in its third year. This initiative introduces newly qualified educators into Greek schools, fostering innovation and forging stronger ties between Greek and Australian educational systems.

Charting Success

The fruits of the program are already evident, with its first graduates now actively teaching. Mr. Christos Raspa, the program coordinator, expressed satisfaction with the program's success, noting the significant positive impact of the new teachers. These educators bring a refreshing blend of energy and novelty to the classrooms, invigorating the learning process.

Open Call for Aspiring Educators

The program is not exclusive to graduates and seniors from GCM Schools. It extends its arms to other interested individuals who meet the program's criteria, opening doors to a broader pool of potential educators upon consultation with the coordinators. This inclusivity is a testament to GCM's intent to foster a diverse and dynamic learning environment.

The Greek Community of Melbourne: A Pillar of Greek Education

Established in 1897, the Greek Community of Melbourne has long served the Greek population in Victoria through various educational and cultural programs. It stands as a beacon of support and advocacy for the Greek community, offering a platform for cultural exchange and communal growth. For further inquiries, contact is available through phone and email.