Australia

Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper

In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, the Great Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has shown remarkable resilience, with marine biologists and expert tour guides reporting minimal damage to the ecosystem. It is estimated that around 30% of the coral endured some form of impact, ranging from minor breakages to detached pieces, following Jasper’s landfall in far north Queensland three weeks ago. However, the damage was not immediately perceptible to the over 200 tourists visiting Moore Reef, located 55 kilometers off the coast from Cairns.

Reef Activities Continue As Usual

Tourists continued to engage in activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and semi-submersible tours, oblivious to the sparse damage. Eric Fisher, General Manager of Great Barrier Reef Biology, shared these observations. Fisher also underscored that while the reef is still recuperating from the more devastating Cyclone Yasi in 2011, some areas are showing slow recovery due to loose coral fragments.

Restoration Initiative Shows Promising Results

As part of their recovery efforts, Great Barrier Reef Biology has implemented a restoration initiative using hexagonal metal frames coated with crushed limestone coral to provide a stable platform for coral growth. So far, this initiative has yielded promising results. However, the reef continues to grapple with long-term threats from climate change, including the potential for ongoing damage from Jasper through flood run-off.

Climate Change: A Persistent Threat

Dr. Katharina Fabricius from the Australian Institute of Marine Science is studying factors affecting reef recovery and highlighted the need for intervention in certain areas. Echoing her sentiment, Dr. Lissa Schindler of the Australian Marine Conservation Society emphasized that while restoration efforts are crucial, they will prove ineffective without addressing the overarching threat of climate change.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

