Grant Thornton Leads in Gender Pay Equity, Shattering Professional Services Industry Norms

At a time when gender pay gaps remain a contentious issue across industries, Grant Thornton emerges as a beacon of progress by favoring women in its pay structure, a stark contrast to national and professional services industry averages. The firm's strategic initiatives, led by CEO Greg Keith and championed by Holly Stiles, Grant Thornton's national head of corporate finance, have been pivotal in fostering an inclusive workplace and supporting female employees' career advancement.

Breaking Industry Norms

While the national average gender pay gap stands at 19%, and the industry benchmark at 26%, Grant Thornton's policies have significantly deviated from these figures, creating an environment where women not only thrive but also lead. The firm's highest paid quartile has a 52% female representation, with the second, third, and fourth quartiles also showcasing significant female majority. This achievement is attributed to the firm's comprehensive approach towards workplace inclusion, including flexible working policies, paid parental leave, and a supportive gender equity network.

Innovative Policies for Work-Life Balance

Grant Thornton's introduction of a nine-day fortnight and the extension of paid paternity leave are among the pioneering policies that underline the firm's commitment to work-life balance and employee well-being. These initiatives, coupled with the provision of superannuation during parental leave and a paid domestic and family violence leave policy, underscore the firm's efforts to support its workforce comprehensively. These policies not only combat burnout but also encourage retention and career progression among women.

Strategic Recruitment and Future Outlook

The firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion extends beyond its internal policies to strategic recruitment, as evidenced by the recent addition of former KPMG partner Prakash Wilson and PwC director Leona Goh to its risk consulting team. These moves not only bolster the firm's expertise in governance, risk, and compliance but also reflect its dedication to building a diverse leadership team. As of mid-2023, women constituted 26% of the equity partner level, a significant increase from 10% in mid-2014, indicating a positive trajectory towards gender equity in leadership roles.

Grant Thornton's achievements in gender pay equity and its ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and supportive work environment present a model for the professional services industry. By prioritizing employee well-being and career development, the firm not only enhances its competitive edge but also sets a benchmark for gender equity in the workplace.