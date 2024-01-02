en English
Australia

Grant Kenny and Stojanka Bulic Usher in 2024 at Queensland Beach

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Australian athlete Grant Kenny and his girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist Stojanka Bulic, ushered in 2024 with a day at a Queensland beach. The couple, who made their relationship public in January 2023, spent their New Year’s Day basking in the sea breeze and savouring the ocean view, although the windy conditions deterred them from taking a dip.

Stojanka Bulic: A Star Behind the Stars

Stojanka Bulic has made a name for herself in the beauty industry, boasting an illustrious career that spans over two decades. Her journey began in 2002, with editorial and commercial campaigns in Australia. The makeup artist’s talent soon catapulted her onto the global stage, leading to a move to New York where she collaborated with the esteemed Pat McGrath. During her stint in the Big Apple, Bulic extended her celebrity clientele, adding names like Naomi Campbell and Lana Del Rey to her list of high-profile clients which already included Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Hemsworth.

(Read Also: ADF Dispatched to Aid Rain-Stricken Southeast Queensland)

Grant Kenny: A Life of Athletic Glory and Personal Trials

Grant Kenny, a former Ironman surf lifesaving champion, was previously married to Lisa Curry. Their marriage ended in 2009, and they officially divorced in 2017. Despite their split, the couple maintained a friendly relationship, supporting each other through the tragic loss of their daughter, Jaimi Kenny, in 2020. Kenny and Curry also share a son, Jett, 29, and daughter Morgan, 31.

(Read Also: Severe Weather Warning for Southeast Queensland)

New Beginnings for the Couple

The couple was last seen at the wedding of Tamie Ingham and Guillaume Brahimi in Paris. As they step into 2024, it appears that Kenny and Bulic are looking forward to more shared moments and creating memories together. Whether it’s a day at the beach or a high-profile social event, their bond seems to grow stronger with time.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

