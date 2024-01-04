GQG Partners: A Growing Funds Management Firm with a Generous Dividend Policy

GQG Partners, a US-based funds management business, is poised for expansion into Australia and Canada. This firm is recognized for its specialization in a variety of investment strategies encompassing international, global, emerging markets, and US shares, with a keen emphasis on dividend shares. The company holds a commendable policy of disbursing 90% of its distributable earnings as dividends to its shareholders every quarter, a practice considered exceedingly generous in the industry.

Expectations and Projections

Forecasts indicate that GQG’s dividend per share could reach 14.7 cents in 2024, accompanied by a forward dividend yield of approximately 9%. This is expected to rise further to 16.2 cents per share in FY25, yielding an estimated 9.75%. Such a significant yield is primarily attributed to GQG’s profitability, the majority of which is derived from management fees.

Growth and Performance

The growth of the firm hinges on the increase in funds under management (FUM). This surge in FUM is driven by both positive investment returns and net inflows. To illustrate, GQG reported an impressive net inflow of US$9 billion in the first 11 months of 2023 alone. The strong performance of GQG’s main funds has also played a vital role in attracting and retaining FUM. According to estimates provided by Commsec, GQG’s share price is valued at approximately 10 times FY24’s distributable earnings. This indicates a relatively low price/earnings ratio, a promising sign for a company on an upward trajectory.