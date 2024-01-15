Government to Establish Advisory Body for AI Regulation

In a move echoing international concerns, the federal government is preparing to appoint a new advisory body to sculpt a legislative framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in high-risk environments. This decision emerges as part of the government’s comprehensive response to a major AI discussion paper, the full details of which are to be unveiled in the forthcoming days.

Regulating the Future of AI

The advisory body will be entrusted with the task of developing legislation that oversees AI use in high-risk scenarios. These include critical sectors such as healthcare, law enforcement, and job recruitment. The initiative underscores the growing need for governance in an age where AI is poised to reshape societal structures. The move is a response to last year’s consultation on the subject, as confirmed by Industry Minister Ed Husic.

International Concerns and Actions

AI’s rapid development and integration into everyday life have triggered worldwide efforts to regulate its use and mitigate associated risks. The World Economic Fund (WEF) is leading the charge in establishing global governance of AI, focusing on guardrails, governance, and guidelines for innovation. The Forum’s aim is to bring together the United Nations, the industry, and individual states to discuss the responsible development of AI.

Despite an impressive tally of over 700 national AI policy initiatives from 60 countries and territories, a consensus is yet to be reached on which areas of regulation should be internationalized. This lack of agreement stems from differing societal values concerning transparency and privacy.

AI’s Impact on Jobs

Another significant concern is the effect of AI on employment. According to an analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), almost 40% of global jobs could be impacted by AI, with advanced economies facing greater exposure than emerging markets and low-income countries. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns that, in most scenarios, AI will likely intensify overall inequality, urging policymakers to proactively address this issue to prevent the technology from exacerbating societal tensions.

As part of the legislative framework development, Professor Lisa Given, Director of the Social Change Enabling Impact Platform and Professor of Information Sciences at RMIT, will likely lend her expertise to the panel.