Gordon Fischer’s Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision

Rockhampton’s Gordon Fischer, an imminent retiree and seasoned mechanic, has spent the better part of four decades amassing an astounding array of vintage Volkswagens. This extraordinary collection, which traces its roots back to 1986, showcases around 60 unique vehicles, each representing a distinct model, type, and era.

Driven by Passion and Precision

What began as a professional fascination for Fischer, who specialized as a VW mechanic, gradually evolved into a lifelong affair with these German-engineered vehicles. Each car in his collection is a testament to history, with tales interwoven into their metallic frames. Among them is a Beetle model, affectionately christened the ‘Love Bug’, which has even played a starring role in a wedding.

A Haven for VW Enthusiasts and Bush Mechanics

Fischer’s property is not just a treasure trove of vintage Volkswagens but also a vital resource for fellow VW enthusiasts and bush mechanics. They often frequent the yard, seeking rare and valuable components or simply to revel in the sight of Fischer’s remarkable collection.

Legacy of Classic Engineering and Motorsport Excellence

Despite spending his days working on contemporary models in his workshop, Fischer’s heart lies in the classic engineering encapsulated by Volkswagens. The engines he has built over the years stand as a testament to his craftsmanship, embodying the longevity and resilience synonymous with the brand. Fischer’s reputation extends beyond his mechanical expertise, with a decorated history in Queensland motorsport. His notable achievements include multiple rally car titles, won behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf. Today, Fischer devotes his time to tutoring his grandchildren, instilling in them a love for cars and teaching them the nuances of controlling these vehicles in motorsport events.

