Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens

Gordon Fischer, the 66-year-old mechanic from Rockhampton, Queensland, has been fostering an extraordinary passion for vintage Volkswagens for the past 40 years. Today, his backyard is a testament to his love for the iconic brand, housing a collection of some 60 different types, models, and eras of Volkswagens. This impressive gathering began in 1986, soon after Fischer became a specialist Volkswagen mechanic, and has since grown into a resource for Volkswagen enthusiasts and bush mechanics seeking spare parts.

Advertisment

An Eclectic Collection

The uniqueness of Fischer's collection is undeniable, with each vehicle having its distinct story. One of the highlights is a modified Beetle named 'Love Bug' that was once a showstopper at a wedding. His collection not only serves as a nostalgic repository of Volkswagen's rich history but also provides valuable spare parts to those in need. Fischer occasionally sells a vehicle from his collection, making room for new acquisitions, a practice that fuels the ever-evolving nature of his collection.

A Respected Figure in Motorsport

Advertisment

Beyond his backyard, Fischer's passion for Volkswagen extends to his professional life and the Queensland motorsport scene. His long history of servicing and restoring Volkswagens underscores his dedication to the brand. Fischer’s expertise behind the wheel has earned him multiple rally car titles, all won while driving a Volkswagen Golf. Despite focusing on newer models, he still services vintage Volkswagens, taking immense pride in the durability of the engines he has built over the years.

Imparting Knowledge to the Next Generation

Now, Fischer’s attention is geared towards teaching his grandchildren the nuances of car control in motorsport events. His influence extends beyond his family too, with Volkswagen owners from different parts of Australia seeking his services, confident in his comprehensive stock for getting their vehicles back on the road.