en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens

Gordon Fischer, the 66-year-old mechanic from Rockhampton, Queensland, has been fostering an extraordinary passion for vintage Volkswagens for the past 40 years. Today, his backyard is a testament to his love for the iconic brand, housing a collection of some 60 different types, models, and eras of Volkswagens. This impressive gathering began in 1986, soon after Fischer became a specialist Volkswagen mechanic, and has since grown into a resource for Volkswagen enthusiasts and bush mechanics seeking spare parts.

An Eclectic Collection

The uniqueness of Fischer’s collection is undeniable, with each vehicle having its distinct story. One of the highlights is a modified Beetle named ‘Love Bug’ that was once a showstopper at a wedding. His collection not only serves as a nostalgic repository of Volkswagen’s rich history but also provides valuable spare parts to those in need. Fischer occasionally sells a vehicle from his collection, making room for new acquisitions, a practice that fuels the ever-evolving nature of his collection.

A Respected Figure in Motorsport

Beyond his backyard, Fischer’s passion for Volkswagen extends to his professional life and the Queensland motorsport scene. His long history of servicing and restoring Volkswagens underscores his dedication to the brand. Fischer’s expertise behind the wheel has earned him multiple rally car titles, all won while driving a Volkswagen Golf. Despite focusing on newer models, he still services vintage Volkswagens, taking immense pride in the durability of the engines he has built over the years.

Imparting Knowledge to the Next Generation

Now, Fischer’s attention is geared towards teaching his grandchildren the nuances of car control in motorsport events. His influence extends beyond his family too, with Volkswagen owners from different parts of Australia seeking his services, confident in his comprehensive stock for getting their vehicles back on the road.

0
Australia Automotive
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
39 mins ago
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
In a recent cricket match, Steve Smith, traditionally a number 4 batsman for Australia, stepped up to fill the shoes of opening batsman, taking on the role previously held by the now-retired David Warner. Despite Warner’s seemingly friendly advice on marking the center on the pitch, Smith was dismissed for a golden duck, a term
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
1 hour ago
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
1 hour ago
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
53 mins ago
Perth Scorchers Clinch Victory Over Brisbane Heat in Thrilling Encounter
Western Australia’s Building Bonus Scheme: A Costly Misstep
56 mins ago
Western Australia’s Building Bonus Scheme: A Costly Misstep
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
1 hour ago
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
1 min
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
1 min
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
1 min
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
3 mins
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
6 mins
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
6 mins
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
6 mins
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
6 mins
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
7 mins
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app