en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

In the heart of Queensland, Australia, the small town of Goomeri has been waiting patiently. After a series of cancellations due to unprecedented natural challenges, the much-anticipated Pumpkin Festival is finally returning. Slated for the last weekend of May, this iconic event is a testament to the resilience and spirit of a community that refuses to yield to adversity.

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Tradition Revived

The festival, renowned for the Great Pumpkin Roll down Policeman’s Hill, has been a staple of Goomeri since its inception in 1997. It’s an event that pulls in up to 30,000 visitors, transforming the town into a vibrant hub of activity. From the aroma of pumpkin soup and scones wafting through the air to the sight of hundreds of stallholders showcasing their wares, everything about the festival screams community spirit and celebration.

From Prolonged Drought to Population Growth

What started as a response to a prolonged drought has grown into an event that revitalized Goomeri. The festival’s success not only brought life back to the town but also contributed to a growth in the population. While Australia saw a national growth of 8.6 percent from 2016 to 2021, Goomeri’s growth was modest at 1.5 percent. At first glance, this might seem minimal, but for a small town, it’s a significant increase. The rural lifestyle, artisan shops, and community spirit of Goomeri have attracted new residents, leading to a scarcity of available housing and land for sale.

Why Goomeri?

So, what is it about Goomeri that makes it so appealing? Melek Fahey, an artisan soap maker who relocated her business to Goomeri, provides some insight. The town’s unique vibe, relaxed pace, and close proximity to cities have attracted both visitors and new residents. As the town prepares for the upcoming festival, Fahey and other business owners are looking forward to welcoming this influx of visitors and potential new residents.

Despite the challenges, Goomeri’s determination to hold the Pumpkin Festival remains unwavering. It’s a story of a community’s resilience and a testament to the power of traditions that bring people together. As Goomeri gears up to host its beloved festival once again, it’s clear that the spirit of this small town is stronger than ever.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tho Ha Village: A Symphony of Tradition, Craft, and Rice Paper

By Ayesha Mumtaz

USDA Announces 40 Climate Change Fellowship Positions Amid Rising Demand for Clean Energy

By Waqas Arain

New York State Regulations: A Cause for Concern Among East Aurora Farmers

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

By Shivani Chauhan

Zimbabwe's Aquaculture Sector: A Tale of Resilience Amid Fluctuations ...
@Agriculture · 12 mins
Zimbabwe's Aquaculture Sector: A Tale of Resilience Amid Fluctuations ...
heart comment 0
Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin
Italian Study Uses Machine Learning to Evaluate Agrifood Sector’s Impact on Climate Change

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Study Uses Machine Learning to Evaluate Agrifood Sector's Impact on Climate Change
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites

By Olalekan Adigun

Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Western United States Faces Snow Drought: Implications and Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Western United States Faces Snow Drought: Implications and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
33 seconds
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
2 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
2 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
2 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
2 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
2 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
2 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
2 mins
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
37 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app