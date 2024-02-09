Goo Goo Dolls Release Enchanting New Single 'Beautiful Lie'

Goo Goo Dolls, the enduring multi-platinum and four-time Grammy-nominated rock band, has unveiled a new single, 'Beautiful Lie', accompanied by a music video. This release marks a departure from their latest album 'Chaos In Bloom', offering listeners a fresh and enchanting sound.

A Melodic Departure

Produced and mixed by Alex Aldi, 'Beautiful Lie' is a collaborative effort with Matt Squire, showcasing the band's versatility and knack for crafting compelling narratives through music. The single's chill vibe, as described by frontman John Rzeznik, provides a captivating contrast to their previous work.

Visual Storytelling

The music video for 'Beautiful Lie' is directed by David Patino, visually encapsulating the essence of the song. It serves as a testament to the band's commitment to delivering a holistic and immersive experience for their fans.

Antipodean Debut

Goo Goo Dolls are set to perform their new single during their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand with Matchbox Twenty, starting February 13. This tour promises an exhilarating blend of old favorites and new offerings, providing fans an opportunity to experience 'Beautiful Lie' live.

As the Goo Goo Dolls embark on this new chapter, 'Beautiful Lie' stands as a testament to their evolving artistry. The single not only offers listeners a respite from the chaos of everyday life but also reaffirms the band's ability to innovate and captivate audiences worldwide.

The release of 'Beautiful Lie' and its accompanying music video signal an exciting shift in the Goo Goo Dolls' discography. With their upcoming performances in Australia and New Zealand, fans can look forward to a melodious journey filled with both familiar tunes and fresh compositions.