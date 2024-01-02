en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

Goldman Sachs has earmarked two ASX 200 shares—CSL and Woolworths—as high-potential additions to retirement portfolios. These companies, known for their respective industry leadership and growth prospects, present promising opportunities for those aiming for a secure financial future.

CSL: Capital-Efficient Growth and a Bright Future

CSL, a global leader in biotherapeutics, is poised for a period of capital-efficient growth. The company’s earnings per share are projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14% from FY 2023 to FY 2027. While CSL offers a modest dividend yield, its anticipated earnings growth outweighs this, making it an attractive consideration for investors not currently seeking income. Recognizing this potential, Goldman Sachs has assigned a buy rating to CSL shares, along with a price target of $309.00.

Woolworths: Defensive Powerhouse with Strong Growth Prospects

Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, is another strong candidate for retirement portfolios. The company, which also owns Big W and a pet care business, is known for its defensive stance, robust market position, and favourable growth outlook. Woolworths’ growth is bolstered by its omni-channel approach and a customer loyalty program that drives consistent revenue. Goldman Sachs anticipates attractive dividend yields from Woolworths, with forecasts at 3%, 3.3%, and 3.6% over the next three financial years. Reflecting this optimism, the company has received a conviction buy rating from Goldman Sachs, with a price target of $42.40.

Secure Your Retirement with CSL and Woolworths

Goldman Sachs’ bullish stance on both CSL and Woolworths highlights the potential these ASX 200 shares hold for retirement portfolios. While CSL’s strong growth potential and Woolworths’ defensive nature make them different investments, their common thread is the promise of a secure financial future. Investors, therefore, may want to consider these shares when planning for their retirement, taking into account their individual financial objectives and risk tolerance.

0
Australia Business Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

By Geeta Pillai

Promising Racehorse Benedetta Sets Sights on Group 1 Glory

By Salman Khan

Mildura Riverfront: A Testimony to Resilience Amidst Adversities

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations

By Geeta Pillai

Superannuation: The Unsuspected Culprit of Wealth Inequality in Austra ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Superannuation: The Unsuspected Culprit of Wealth Inequality in Austra ...
heart comment 0
Knox Library Construction Advances: Set to Open in March 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Knox Library Construction Advances: Set to Open in March 2024
North-South Corridor – Torrens to Darlington Project: Significant Progress in 2023 Paves Way for 2024 Developments

By Geeta Pillai

North-South Corridor - Torrens to Darlington Project: Significant Progress in 2023 Paves Way for 2024 Developments
Kempsey Shire Council Triumphs with Environmental Innovation

By Geeta Pillai

Kempsey Shire Council Triumphs with Environmental Innovation
Beasley Family’s Distress Turns to Temporary Relief as Son’s Murderer’s Parole is Cancelled

By Geeta Pillai

Beasley Family's Distress Turns to Temporary Relief as Son's Murderer's Parole is Cancelled
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
39 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
39 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
41 seconds
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
42 seconds
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
43 seconds
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
43 seconds
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
45 seconds
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
46 seconds
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
51 seconds
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app