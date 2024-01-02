Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

Goldman Sachs has earmarked two ASX 200 shares—CSL and Woolworths—as high-potential additions to retirement portfolios. These companies, known for their respective industry leadership and growth prospects, present promising opportunities for those aiming for a secure financial future.

CSL: Capital-Efficient Growth and a Bright Future

CSL, a global leader in biotherapeutics, is poised for a period of capital-efficient growth. The company’s earnings per share are projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14% from FY 2023 to FY 2027. While CSL offers a modest dividend yield, its anticipated earnings growth outweighs this, making it an attractive consideration for investors not currently seeking income. Recognizing this potential, Goldman Sachs has assigned a buy rating to CSL shares, along with a price target of $309.00.

Woolworths: Defensive Powerhouse with Strong Growth Prospects

Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, is another strong candidate for retirement portfolios. The company, which also owns Big W and a pet care business, is known for its defensive stance, robust market position, and favourable growth outlook. Woolworths’ growth is bolstered by its omni-channel approach and a customer loyalty program that drives consistent revenue. Goldman Sachs anticipates attractive dividend yields from Woolworths, with forecasts at 3%, 3.3%, and 3.6% over the next three financial years. Reflecting this optimism, the company has received a conviction buy rating from Goldman Sachs, with a price target of $42.40.

Secure Your Retirement with CSL and Woolworths

Goldman Sachs’ bullish stance on both CSL and Woolworths highlights the potential these ASX 200 shares hold for retirement portfolios. While CSL’s strong growth potential and Woolworths’ defensive nature make them different investments, their common thread is the promise of a secure financial future. Investors, therefore, may want to consider these shares when planning for their retirement, taking into account their individual financial objectives and risk tolerance.