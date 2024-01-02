en English
Australia

Gold Coast Weathered by Severe Storms: Community Bands Together

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:36 am EST


Weathering yet another severe weather episode, Australia’s Gold Coast region is facing the aftermath of an intense meteorological event. As the skies opened, residents experienced more than their fair share of nature’s tumult, reflecting the area’s history of recurrent harsh weather patterns.

Relentless Rain and Rising Rivers

The recent severe thunderstorm warning was thankfully lifted, but heavy rainfall continues to threaten much of south-east Queensland. Isolated rainfall totals exceeded 250 millimetres, putting areas from Rainbow Beach to northern New South Wales at risk of life-threatening flash flooding. The Springbrook National Park bore the brunt of the deluge, receiving over 380mm of rain. The State Emergency Services (SES) have been flooded with over 4,000 calls for help, revealing the scale of the crisis residents are facing. Flood warnings have been issued for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers, with rapid rises predicted during this period of intense rainfall.

Thousands of homes remain in the dark, with power lines downed and services disrupted. As the local disaster coordinator for the City of Gold Coast, Mark Ryan has urged residents to limit their movements to essential trips only. Acting Environment Minister Grace Grace echoed his sentiments, urging people to avoid driving through floodwaters. The forecast predicts a brief respite from the wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday, but severe storms are expected to return around Friday.

Cleanup and Community Response

The City of Gold Coast is facing a mammoth task of cleaning up following severe weather events since Christmas Day. The recent wet weather has only escalated the cleanup challenges. Local State Emergency Services (SES) crews, assisted by teams from New South Wales and Victoria, are spearheading the response. The Australian Defence Force is expected to join the effort from January 4th. Evacuation centres have been set up, sandbagging stations are in operation, and residents are being urged to seek shelter with friends and family before heading to the centres. Community Recovery Hubs are providing support for residents in need, and libraries are open for relief, offering charging stations for devices. The city’s residents are urged to stay updated through social media channels and newsletters.

Amid the challenging conditions, the Gold Coast community has shown resilience, banding together to weather this storm. The city is not just dealing with another severe weather event, but a testament to its strength and resilience in the face of adversity. While the rain continues to pour, the spirit of the Gold Coast remains unbroken.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

